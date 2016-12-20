Health officials: Don't forget about Zika when traveling this holiday season
The Division of Public Health in Delaware is advising Delmarva residents who are traveling this holiday season to be mindful of the Zika risk still present in warmer climates. Last week the DPH confirmed its 17th case of Zika in Delaware.
