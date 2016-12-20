Delaware's three electors voted on Monday for Hillary Clinton in the electoral college.
It was a formal procedure without controversy on Monday as Delaware's three votes in the electoral college were cast for Hillary Clinton. The ceremony, which took place at Legislative Hall, saw the state's three electors affirm that Delaware's votes in the electoral college would go to Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the general election.
