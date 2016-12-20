Delaware Ranks Second in CDC Breastfeeding Survey
Delaware maternity hospitals have much to be proud of including a new ranking for their support of breastfeeding mothers. Delaware ranks second the country in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2015 national survey of Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care .
