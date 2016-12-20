Delaware Quietly Disbands Death Row
As Delaware's Supreme Court weighs whether 12 men sentenced to death should be spared from execution, prison officials have quietly disbanded the state's death row and moved its former occupants to other housing. Prison officials say the move, which occurred in August, resulted in former death row inmates having five times more recreational time than they had before, and in some cases, sharing cells with other inmates who are not facing the death penalty.
