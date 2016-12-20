Delaware Lawmakers to Consider Raisin...

Delaware Lawmakers to Consider Raising Minimum Wage to $10.25

Delaware lawmakers will consider legislation to raise the state's minimum wage to $10.25, according to the sponsor of previous efforts. State Sen. Robert Marshall has said he plans to introduce legislation that would gradually raise Delaware's minimum wage by 50 cents each year until it reaches $10.25 in 2020.

