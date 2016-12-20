Delaware Lawmakers to Consider Raising Minimum Wage to $10.25
Delaware lawmakers will consider legislation to raise the state's minimum wage to $10.25, according to the sponsor of previous efforts. State Sen. Robert Marshall has said he plans to introduce legislation that would gradually raise Delaware's minimum wage by 50 cents each year until it reaches $10.25 in 2020.
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec 22
|thicknlucious
|18
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec 20
|Tired of being big
|1
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|neeble007
|633
|living in delaware (Jul '06)
|Nov '16
|behsci
|552
|trump lost 3
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
|Comcast
|Oct '16
|jackpg
|1
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Paul marley
|58
