Delaware Getting Federal Funds to Fight Addiction

According to the Division of Public Health, the state will have $250,000 to increase doctor and community education built around the state's addiction resource website HelpisHereDE.com . Additionally, the state will have $371,000 per year for four years focusing on the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs and utilizing the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program , where doctors can use an online database to see if a patient has a history of addiction before prescribing any drugs.

