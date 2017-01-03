Delaware Getting Federal Funds to Fight Addiction
According to the Division of Public Health, the state will have $250,000 to increase doctor and community education built around the state's addiction resource website HelpisHereDE.com . Additionally, the state will have $371,000 per year for four years focusing on the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs and utilizing the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program , where doctors can use an online database to see if a patient has a history of addiction before prescribing any drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|7 hr
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec 30
|taller
|19
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Dec 29
|Claude
|634
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec 20
|Tired of being big
|1
|living in delaware (Jul '06)
|Nov '16
|behsci
|552
|trump lost 3
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC