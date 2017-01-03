Delaware Encourages People to Remembe...

Delaware Encourages People to Remember Recycling After Holidays

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

State officials are reminding Delawareans to separate recyclable materials from any trash they are disposing this holidays season and to make sure household waste doesn't end up with materials that could be re-used. Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said many materials like wrapping paper and boxes are usually recyclable and can often be deposited in single-stream systems.

