Delaware Could Raise Dropout Age to 17

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Legislation to raise the dropout rate in Delaware for high school students to 17 years old was pre-filed in the General Assembly, a measure supporters say will keep teenagers from making a choice that will hurt their overall futures. The bill, which has co-sponsors from Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate, would require high school attendance beyond 16 years old.

