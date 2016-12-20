Delaware Announces State's 1st Flu Death This Season
Delaware health officials are announcing the state's first influenza-related death of the season. Officials from the Delaware Division of Public Health said in an advisory Tuesday that they will provide more details on the death and flu cases on Thursday.
