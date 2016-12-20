Construction audit shows flaws in Sussex Tech procedures
Delaware's Auditor of Accounts this week alleged that the Sussex Technical School District failed to follow financial law regarding construction projects. According to the state's annual school construction audit, released Dec. 14, the technical school's board did not follow proper procedures for change orders or for project bidding.
