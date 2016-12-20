Cape Henlopen High School Wellness Ce...

Cape Henlopen High School Wellness Center Considers Offering Contraceptives, HIV Testing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

According to a presentation given to the school board by Wellness Center nurse Joann K. Economos, parents and students are currently requesting the center offer HIV Testing and contraceptives. The Wellness Center--operated in partnership with Beebe Healthcare and Delaware Division of Public Health--currently offers services including sports physicals, immunizations and STI & pregnancy tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec 20 Tired of being big 1
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Dec 17 neeble007 633
living in delaware (Jul '06) Nov 23 behsci 552
trump lost 3 Oct '16 vote hillary 1
Comcast Oct '16 jackpg 1
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Sep '16 Paul marley 58
Looking for the best authentic Italian Sub in W... Sep '16 Jonathan 2
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC