Assawoman Canal collects dredging per...

Assawoman Canal collects dredging permits

7 hrs ago

Dredging is once again in the Assawoman Canal's future. To improve watercraft navigation, Delaware State Parks has officially requested state and national permits for 3.94 miles of maintenance dredging anytime in the next 10 years.

