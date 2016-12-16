200th anniversary of Howard County recognized by State House and Senate
State elected officials came together on Monday to present State House and State Senate resolutions marking the 200th anniversary of Howard County to Howard County Commissioners. The resolutions noted that Howard County, when it was organized Jan. 23, 1816, was larger in area than the states of Massachusetts, Vermont, Delaware and Rhode Island combined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec 20
|Tired of being big
|1
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|neeble007
|633
|living in delaware (Jul '06)
|Nov 23
|behsci
|552
|trump lost 3
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
|Comcast
|Oct '16
|jackpg
|1
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Paul marley
|58
|Looking for the best authentic Italian Sub in W...
|Sep '16
|Jonathan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC