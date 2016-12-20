Number of Flu Cases Reaches 13 in Delaware

State health officials on Monday said the number of lab-confirmed flu cases in Delaware this flu season has reached 13, a figure they reported was an uptick from last year but marked a relatively quiet season thus far. Andrea Wojcik, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Division of Public Health, said the numbers also may not reflect flu cases where a sick person decides not to seek medical attention because they are not recorded.

