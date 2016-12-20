Number of Flu Cases Reaches 13 in Delaware
State health officials on Monday said the number of lab-confirmed flu cases in Delaware this flu season has reached 13, a figure they reported was an uptick from last year but marked a relatively quiet season thus far. Andrea Wojcik, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Division of Public Health, said the numbers also may not reflect flu cases where a sick person decides not to seek medical attention because they are not recorded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec 20
|Tired of being big
|1
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|neeble007
|633
|living in delaware (Jul '06)
|Nov 23
|behsci
|552
|trump lost 3
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
|Comcast
|Oct '16
|jackpg
|1
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Paul marley
|58
|Looking for the best authentic Italian Sub in W...
|Sep '16
|Jonathan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC