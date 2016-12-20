Delaware announces recycling grant recipients

Delaware Governor Jack Markell, along with Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary David Small and Delaware Recycling Public Advisory Council Chair B.J. Vinton, have announced the recipients of grants through the through the DNREC's Recycling Assistance Grant Program. A total of $714,076 was awarded, and there were a total of 24 recipients for this year's grant program.

