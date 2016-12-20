Delaware announces recycling grant recipients
Delaware Governor Jack Markell, along with Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary David Small and Delaware Recycling Public Advisory Council Chair B.J. Vinton, have announced the recipients of grants through the through the DNREC's Recycling Assistance Grant Program. A total of $714,076 was awarded, and there were a total of 24 recipients for this year's grant program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec 20
|Tired of being big
|1
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|neeble007
|633
|living in delaware (Jul '06)
|Nov 23
|behsci
|552
|trump lost 3
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
|Comcast
|Oct '16
|jackpg
|1
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Paul marley
|58
|Looking for the best authentic Italian Sub in W...
|Sep '16
|Jonathan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC