Wilmot: Bring voting into 21st century

Wilmot: Bring voting into 21st century

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boston Herald

American democracy works best when every eligible citizen can have his or her voice heard through an efficient, accurate, secure and complete election system. By breaking down the barriers to participation, modernizing our elections can help ensure that our democracy is truly representing the will of the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get word to trump the jerk in my opinion 5 hr Civic Infidel 2
liar in chief .... Jun 29 Civic Infidel 2
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 29 Civic Infidel 3
Share The Wealth ! Jun 29 Civic Infidel 2
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Jun 29 Civic Infidel 2
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... Jun 29 Civic Infidel 2
hope the democrats hold trump Jun 29 Civic Infidel 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC