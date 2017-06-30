Wilmot: Bring voting into 21st century
American democracy works best when every eligible citizen can have his or her voice heard through an efficient, accurate, secure and complete election system. By breaking down the barriers to participation, modernizing our elections can help ensure that our democracy is truly representing the will of the people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get word to trump the jerk in my opinion
|5 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|turn the camera on sean s what is white house h...
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hope the democrats hold trump
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC