Skye Bork of District of Columbia named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2017

At the end of the 60th annual Distinguished Young Women program on Saturday night at the Mobile Civic Center Theater, Skye Bork of Washington, D.C., walked to the front of the stage, waving to the cheering crowd before the other participants engulfed her with hugs and congratulations. She plans to attend Columbia University and major in international business before pursuing political office, according to the Distinguished Young Women website.

Chicago, IL

