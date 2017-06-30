Sizing up Nevada's bottom-of-the-barrel reputation on public education
The label hangs over teachers who come to work here, over every test score - even over some students, who are keenly aware of the status of their public education system. The answer is that Nevada lags in an array of studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get word to trump the jerk in my opinion
|13 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|turn the camera on sean s what is white house h...
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hope the democrats hold trump
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC