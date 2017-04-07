Portrait of 18th-Century Muslim American Proves the US Has Always Been Home to Many Faiths

James Alexander Simpson, "Yarrow Mamout" , oil on canvas, lent by Peabody Room, Georgetown Branch, District of Columbia Library A portrait on loan to the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery will probably challenge many people's understanding of early American history, particularly in regards to the presence of Muslims during that formative period. The small 1822 canvas, painted by James Alexander Simpson , is one of two known portraits of Yarrow Mamout, and his story is pretty amazing.

