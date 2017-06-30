PolitiFact vs. Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway denied that the Republican health-care legislation cuts Medicaid, saying instead that it slows the program's growth. Jon Greenberg of PolitiFact says the claim is "mostly false" because the legislation rolls back eligibility for Medicaid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump go to g20 summit let putin hear what you ...
|5 hr
|trump its not to...
|1
|people on tv say trump is mad well get him some...
|Sun
|trump mad
|1
|get word to trump the jerk in my opinion
|Jul 1
|Civic Infidel
|2
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC