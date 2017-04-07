Not many states are honoring that "gi...

Not many states are honoring that "give us your voter data" request

Read more: Off the Kuff

Forty-four states and the District of Columbia have refused to provide certain types of voter information to the Trump administration's election integrity commission, according to a CNN inquiry to all 50 states. State leaders and voting boards across the country have responded to the letter with varying degrees of cooperation - from altogether rejecting the request to expressing eagerness to supply information that is public.

