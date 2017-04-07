Mega Millions results for drawing on 07/04/17; $1M winning ticket sold in Michigan
It was a happy Independence Day for someone in Michigan as one lucky player bought a ticket worth $1 million for the drawing held on Tuesday, July 4. That player matched all five white numbers drawn to win the $1 million prize. That means the drawing on Friday, July 7 will have a jackpot of $186 million with a cash option of $115 million.
