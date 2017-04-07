Mashantucket, Mohegan tribes awarded ...

Mashantucket, Mohegan tribes awarded historic preservation grants

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Day

The National Park Service has awarded $5.7 million in historic preservation grants to more than 160 federally recognized Indian tribes, including grants of about $30,000 each to the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. In addition, grants totaling $26.9 million were awarded to every U.S. state, the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories, and partnering nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump go to g20 summit let putin hear what you ... Mon trump its not to... 1
people on tv say trump is mad well get him some... Jul 2 trump mad 1
get word to trump the jerk in my opinion Jul 1 Civic Infidel 2
liar in chief .... Jun 29 Civic Infidel 2
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 29 Civic Infidel 3
Share The Wealth ! Jun 29 Civic Infidel 2
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Jun 29 Civic Infidel 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC