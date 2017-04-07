Mashantucket, Mohegan tribes awarded historic preservation grants
The National Park Service has awarded $5.7 million in historic preservation grants to more than 160 federally recognized Indian tribes, including grants of about $30,000 each to the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. In addition, grants totaling $26.9 million were awarded to every U.S. state, the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories, and partnering nations.
