Lawsuit seeks to stop Trump voter commission's data sweep
A privacy group has filed an emergency request to block the Trump election integrity commission's demand for states to turn over voter data, saying the information, if made public, would be a severe invasion of Americans' rights. The Electronic Privacy Information Center filed its lawsuit Monday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump go to g20 summit let putin hear what you ...
|Mon
|trump its not to...
|1
|people on tv say trump is mad well get him some...
|Jul 2
|trump mad
|1
|get word to trump the jerk in my opinion
|Jul 1
|Civic Infidel
|2
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC