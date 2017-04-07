Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump...

Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting fraud panel. Here's where 47 states stand.

There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting fraud panel. Here's where 47 states stand.. In it, USA Today reports that:

The panel has been stymied by some state officials who flat-out refused to hand over the information while others said they could fulfill only part of the request. Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting fraud panel.

He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#1 16 hrs ago
They know illegals have been voting in US elections for 30 years and don't want to get caught. Send in the US Marine Corps to retrieve the data!

JUST SAYIN

Scottsburg, IN

#2 5 hrs ago
He Named Me Black Annie wrote:
They know illegals have been voting in US elections for 30 years and don't want to get caught. Send in the US Marine Corps to retrieve the data!
It must be all crooked. Trump won anyways! How did that happen? If Russia has something to do with this they might have done our country a big favor.

