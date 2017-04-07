There are on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting fraud panel. Here's where 47 states stand.. In it, USA Today reports that:

The panel has been stymied by some state officials who flat-out refused to hand over the information while others said they could fulfill only part of the request. Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting fraud panel.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.