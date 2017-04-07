Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting fraud panel. Here's where 47 states stand.
There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting fraud panel. Here's where 47 states stand.. In it, USA Today reports that:
The panel has been stymied by some state officials who flat-out refused to hand over the information while others said they could fulfill only part of the request. Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting fraud panel.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
They know illegals have been voting in US elections for 30 years and don't want to get caught. Send in the US Marine Corps to retrieve the data!
|
#2 5 hrs ago
It must be all crooked. Trump won anyways! How did that happen? If Russia has something to do with this they might have done our country a big favor.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|2 hr
|trump is two face
|3
|liar in chief ....
|2 hr
|trump is two face
|3
|hope trump gives putin a big kiss and hug peopl...
|2 hr
|trump is two face
|1
|trump go to g20 summit let putin hear what you ...
|Jul 3
|trump its not to...
|1
|people on tv say trump is mad well get him some...
|Jul 2
|trump mad
|1
|get word to trump the jerk in my opinion
|Jul 1
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC