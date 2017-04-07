Kobach: Reports Election Commission F...

Kobach: Reports Election Commission Facing Resistance 'Fake News'

Read more: News Max

The vice chairman of President Donald Trump's election commission on Wednesday dismissed reports that the committee was facing resistance from U.S. states to provide voter roll information. "While there are news reports that 44 states have 'refused' to provide voter information to the Commission, these reports are patently false, more 'fake news,'" said Kobach in a statement.

Chicago, IL

