Dog recovering in Branford possibly was used as 'bait' for dog fighting

BRANFORD >> A dog dubbed Freedom underwent surgery Wednesday at the Branford Veterinary Hospital for wounds he received during an alleged organized dog fighting operation, according to Branford Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban. “Based on the wounds, this dog definitely took the brunt of whatever has been going on,” said Burban.

