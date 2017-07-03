Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "DIGIRAD CORPORATION provides diagnostic nuclear and ultrasound imaging systems and services to physicians' offices, hospitals and other medical services providers for cardiac, vascular, and general imaging applications. Digirad's Cardius XPO line of nuclear imaging cameras use patented solid-state technology and unique multi head design for superior performance and advanced features for sharper digital images, faster processing, compact size, lighter weight for portability, ability to handle patients up to 500 pounds, and improved patient comfort compared to standard nuclear cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump go to g20 summit let putin hear what you ...
|Mon
|trump its not to...
|1
|people on tv say trump is mad well get him some...
|Jul 2
|trump mad
|1
|get word to trump the jerk in my opinion
|Jul 1
|Civic Infidel
|2
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|Jun 29
|Civic Infidel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC