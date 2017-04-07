Court Overreaches in Requiring Medical Necessity Determination by Labs

In Short The Situation : A district court in Washington, D.C. has held that alleging a laboratory's failure to independently verify the medical necessity of tests ordered by treating physicians is sufficient to survive a Rule 12 challenge to a federal False Claims Act claim. The Result : Although at the pleading stage, the ruling, if left uncorrected, could create a standard that laboratories processing thousands of tests a day cannot possibly meet.

