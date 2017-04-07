Betsy DeVos Suspended Rules Shielding...

Betsy DeVos Suspended Rules Shielding Students From For-Profit...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TIME.com

Democratic attorneys general in 18 states and the District of Columbia are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuses by for-profit colleges. The rules aim to make schools financially responsible for fraud and forbid them from forcing students to resolve complaints outside court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... 4 hr Pickett marshall ... 3
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... 15 hr trump is two face 3
liar in chief .... 15 hr trump is two face 3
hope trump gives putin a big kiss and hug peopl... 15 hr trump is two face 1
News Kris Kobach, states disagree on Trump's voting ... 18 hr JUST SAYIN 2
trump go to g20 summit let putin hear what you ... Jul 3 trump its not to... 1
people on tv say trump is mad well get him some... Jul 2 trump mad 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC