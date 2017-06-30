A Day in the Life of America

Thirty Seconds to Mars will have crews filming in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico on July 4th, but they are also inviting fans, filmmakers and everyone else in the country to submit crowdsourced footage they shoot that day. Leto says of the project "It's an incredibly important time in our country and we are excited for people to film what they feel is important, impactful, challenging or inspiring.

