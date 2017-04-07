18 states sue Education Secretary DeV...

18 states sue Education Secretary DeVos for rescinding student protection rules

12 hrs ago

A coalition of 18 states and the District of Columbia sued the Education Department and Secretary Betsy DeVos Thursday for rescinding Obama-era rules aimed at protecting students from predatory colleges. The "borrower defense" rule, which was scheduled to be effective on July 1, allow student loan borrowers to apply for loan forgiveness if they were defrauded by for-profit schools.

Chicago, IL

