White House set to name former Justice deputy as District's U.S. attorney choice
The White House has selected Jessie K. Liu, a former Justice Department deputy assistant attorney general, to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, according to two people with direct knowledge of the choice. As the District's top prosecutor, Liu, 44, would oversee the nation's largest U.S. attorney office with more than 300 prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC