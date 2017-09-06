White House set to name former Justic...

White House set to name former Justice deputy as District's U.S. attorney choice

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

The White House has selected Jessie K. Liu, a former Justice Department deputy assistant attorney general, to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, according to two people with direct knowledge of the choice. As the District's top prosecutor, Liu, 44, would oversee the nation's largest U.S. attorney office with more than 300 prosecutors.

