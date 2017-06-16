Where can you afford a two-bedroom apartment on minimum wage? Nowhere in U.S.
There is nowhere in this country where someone working a full-time minimum wage job could afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment, according to an annual report released June 8 documenting the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing. Downsizing to a one-bedroom will only get you so far on minimum wage.
