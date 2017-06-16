Where can you afford a two-bedroom ap...

Where can you afford a two-bedroom apartment on minimum wage? Nowhere in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

There is nowhere in this country where someone working a full-time minimum wage job could afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment, according to an annual report released June 8 documenting the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing. Downsizing to a one-bedroom will only get you so far on minimum wage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca... 12 hr Pastor 1
Christie most hated governor in American History 12 hr Take Heed 1
Share The Wealth ! Fri Frank Underwood 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 13 iowaboy2 2
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC