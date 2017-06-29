What happens in Vegas: Nevada puts po...

What happens in Vegas: Nevada puts pot on the menu for fun-seekers

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Nevada, the only state where both gambling and prostitution are legal, is adding recreational marijuana to its list of sanctioned indulgences for adults, with sales kicking off at more than dozen shops beginning on Saturday. As result of a legalization measure approved by Nevada voters in November, the state will join four other U.S. states and the District of Columbia in allowing recreational sales.

