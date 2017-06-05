Valley native Aaron Cant indicted on ...

Valley native Aaron Cant indicted on eight counts, faces more than 70 years

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. McAllen native and journalist Aaron CantAo was indicted May 30 on two counts of felony rioting, conspiracy and five counts of destruction of property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
Does Trumps wife date May 27 White house 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC