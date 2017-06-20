Usa v. Philip Morris, et. al. Appeal:...

Usa v. Philip Morris, et. al. Appeal: J U D G M E N T, April 25, 2017

On consideration thereof, it is ORDERED and ADJUDGED that the judgment of the District Court appealed from in these causes be affirmed in part, reversed in part, and the case be remanded for further proceedings, in accordance with the opinion of the court filed herein this date. These causes came on to be heard on the record on appeal from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and were argued by counsel.

