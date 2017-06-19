US to pressure China on North Korea with threat of sanctions
The US will keep the option of sanctions against Chinese companies with alleged links to North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes on the table, a senior US diplomat said on Monday, aiming to push China to increase pressure on Pyongyang ahead of a US-China security dialogue in Washington this week. "We continue to urge China to exert its unique leverage as North Korea's largest trading partner, including by fully implementing all the UN Security Council sanctions," said Susan Thornton, acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, during a press briefing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca...
|Sun
|Pastor
|1
|Christie most hated governor in American History
|Sun
|Take Heed
|1
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 16
|Frank Underwood
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 13
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC