US to pressure China on North Korea with threat of sanctions

The US will keep the option of sanctions against Chinese companies with alleged links to North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes on the table, a senior US diplomat said on Monday, aiming to push China to increase pressure on Pyongyang ahead of a US-China security dialogue in Washington this week. "We continue to urge China to exert its unique leverage as North Korea's largest trading partner, including by fully implementing all the UN Security Council sanctions," said Susan Thornton, acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, during a press briefing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.