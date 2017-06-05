US seeks extradition of ex-Guatemala ...

US seeks extradition of ex-Guatemala vice president

Wednesday

Guatemala's foreign ministry said late Wednesday that the United States formally requested the extradition of former Vice President Roxana Baldetti on drug trafficking charges. Baldetti was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in February.

