U.S. Gas & Electric U.S. Gas & Electric Makes Substantial Donation to the Arbor Day Foundation
U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc. , a national retail energy supplier operating in eleven states and the District of Columbia, collected donations on Arbor Day in support of the Arbor Day Foundation and its mission: "We inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees." To support the efforts of the team and USG&E's continued dedication to environmental sustainability, the company matched 100% of all money raised by employees.
