U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc. Partners with greencents to Launch Energy Efficiency Program
U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc. , a national retail energy supplier operating in eleven states and the District of Columbia, proudly announces the launch of its Simply Green program featuring greencents . USG&E provides energy products and services to nearly 250,000 customers across the U.S. and offers a variety of value-added energy products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC