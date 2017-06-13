Two DynCorp workers accused of bilkin...

Two DynCorp workers accused of bilking State Department out of millions in Iraq

Workers for government contractor DynCorp International conspired to bilk the State Department out of millions of dollars, according to a federal investigation in Virginia. The criminal charges come as DynCorp faces a civil suit from the Justice Department in the District of Columbia that contends that the company allowed a subcontractor to charge excessive rates.

