Two DynCorp workers accused of bilking State Department out of millions in Iraq
Workers for government contractor DynCorp International conspired to bilk the State Department out of millions of dollars, according to a federal investigation in Virginia. The criminal charges come as DynCorp faces a civil suit from the Justice Department in the District of Columbia that contends that the company allowed a subcontractor to charge excessive rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|3 hr
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC