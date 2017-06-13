Two Canadians among those sought by U...

Two Canadians among those sought by U.S. authorities over attack on protesters

Two Canadians are among more than a dozen people sought the U.S. capital in connection with a violent attack on protesters during an official visit by Turkey's president last month. Police in Washington, D.C., have issued arrests warrants for the Canadians as well as nine Turkish security agents and three Turkish police officers.

