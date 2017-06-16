Trump's financial disclosure form: It...

Trump's financial disclosure form: It's complicated

The White House on Friday released President Trump's personal financial disclosure, offering the most extensive look to date at his personal finances and the complex portfolio of real estate and other holdings that made him a billionaire. The 98-page filing with the Office of Government Ethics lists 565 separate roles that Trump holds in his vast business empire, largely LLCs and corporations established to manage his hotels, apartments and golf courses.

