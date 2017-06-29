Trump to hold first reelection fundra...

Trump to hold first reelection fundraiser at his own hotel because, duh.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen in Washington on Dec. 21, 2016. CREDIT: AP Photo/Alex Brandon If there's anything President Donald Trump loves more than his business empire, it's being a candidate on the campaign trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liar in chief .... 9 hr Civic Infidel 2
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko 9 hr Civic Infidel 3
Share The Wealth ! 9 hr Civic Infidel 2
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... 10 hr Civic Infidel 2
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... 10 hr Civic Infidel 2
hope the democrats hold trump 10 hr Civic Infidel 2
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC