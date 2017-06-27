Trump attacks Washington Post, Amazon...

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump attacks Washington Post, Amazon over 'internet taxes'. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

President Donald Trump attacked The Washington Post and Amazon on Twitter Wednesday, arguing that the online retailer was not paying "internet taxes." Trump stated on Twitter Wednesday: "The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes is FAKE NEWS!" It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by "internet taxes."

totallydisgusted

United States

#1 13 hrs ago
Hey dude--pot/kettle going on here? When was the last time trump paid his fair share of taxes? Where are those tax returns?

