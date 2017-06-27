Trump attacks Washington Post, Amazon over 'internet taxes'
President Donald Trump attacked The Washington Post and Amazon on Twitter Wednesday, arguing that the online retailer was not paying "internet taxes." Trump stated on Twitter Wednesday: "The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes is FAKE NEWS!" It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by "internet taxes."
#1 13 hrs ago
Hey dude--pot/kettle going on here? When was the last time trump paid his fair share of taxes? Where are those tax returns?
