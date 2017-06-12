Trump administration uses bogus numbers on Obamacare - again

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was quick off the mark Monday after his agency released fresh data on "effectuated enrollments" - that is, Americans who not only chose an Affordable Care Act individual health plan for 2017, but secured coverage by paying their first monthly installment. The data, according to HHS, "show a decline in the number of Americans who have actually purchased coverage on the exchanges, with cost being a primary concern."

