Tourism is booming in US but no hotel...

Tourism is booming in US but no hotel jobs

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Tourism is thriving in the nation's capital, with the District of Columbia's visitors bureau declaring a record year for US foot traffic in 2016. But at Washington's hotels, hiring has been more or less flat for two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Thu releaseyourtaxes 1
Work from home (internet analyst) Jun 20 Truckee 1
Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca... Jun 18 Pastor 1
Christie most hated governor in American History Jun 18 Take Heed 1
Share The Wealth ! Jun 16 Frank Underwood 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 13 iowaboy2 2
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,565 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC