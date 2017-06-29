This July Fourth Holiday, Indiana Sta...

This July Fourth Holiday, Indiana State Police Reminds You to Designate a Sober Driver

This Fourth of July, as we celebrate our country's birthday, thousands of Hoosier families will take to their cars, driving to barbecues, picnics, lakes and pool parties. As you plan your drive home from summer festivities, Indiana State Police reminds drivers that one drink can be too many and that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.

