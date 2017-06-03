Third noose in a week found in D.C.
A noose was discovered in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Southeast District of Columbia on Thursday, prompting shock and anger from the mayor and residents still on edge after two other nooses were discovered in the city within the past week. Workers found the noose hanging from a home under construction on a residential street around 5 p.m. on Thursday, D.C. police said.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
|Does Trumps wife date
|May 27
|White house
|1
